'One in 50 million odds': Woman born with a second uterus is pregnant in both

A woman born with a second uterus is documenting her pregnancy after announcing she is expecting a child in both.

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, from Alabama, in the US, has a rare medical condition called uterus didelphys, meaning she has two separate uteri and two cervices.

In May, the mother-of-three found out she and her husband Caleb were expecting twins when the ultrasound showed Ms Hatcher had a fetus in both organs.

She has been sharing updates of her one in 50 million chance pregnancy through her Instagram pages, regularly posting photos from doctors appointments.

On Tuesday she posted an image from a Biophysical Profile (BPP) scan, showing a close-up of the babies faces.

Baby A and B are growing in Ms Hatchers wombs, separately from eachother. Credit: Kelsey Hatcher via Instagram

"Some squishy ultrasounds from yesterday," the expecting mother wrote. "The girls passed their BPP ultrasound this week! Everything looked great and the tech said 'they are all stars!' "Aren’t their little faces so cute?! Do you think they will look alike?? I feel like they will be completely different!"

Ms Hatcher was told she had a double uterus when she was 17 but she went on to have three babies in three separate pregnancies.

Her children, aged one, four and seven, all went full-term with no complications.

“I’ve always been told that if I was able to conceive, I would probably have preterm labors or miscarriage! Well, I’m 3 babies in all full term and 2 of the 3 were 41 weekers! Thanks to God, I’ve surpassed all odds there,” she wrote on Instagram.

Given the rarity of her condition, Ms Hatcher has regular consultations with her doctors to ensure the safety of her and her unborn children.

In one update, she explained that as of now she is deemed low-risk but that it's "uncharted territory" for the medical staff helping her.

"As we near the end of pregnancy, we will evaluate the twins more for growth, spacing, and any other information that will help determine the best route for delivery," Ms Hatcher wrote.Doctors have also warned her that there could be a possibility that one baby is delivered several days, or even weeks, before the other.

