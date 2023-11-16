Prospects of a settlement looking slim before fresh round of rail strikes

For about 18 months now long suffering rail passengers have had to spend more time worrying about union strike timetables than the actual official railway schedules.

Now there will be a spate of new industrial action across England – not a national strike this time but what the Aslef union calls “a rolling programme”.

It will affect 16 different train firms on different days. From Saturday December 2 through to Friday 8, drivers will take action on different routes.

And as if that wasn’t enough to dismay passengers in the run-up to Christmas, there will also be an overtime ban from December 1 to 9, which is expected to lead to even more cancellations. Staggering the action is an attempt to worsen the impact.

As for the prospects of a settlement - at this stage that doesn’t seem on the cards.

Aslef has been criticised by the DfT for not putting an offer to its members. Credit: PA

The only real development in this dispute over pay and conditions since April seems to have been an increase in anger and bitterness on both sides.

Transport secretary Mark Harper has criticised the union for not putting an offer to its members. He says that offer would take the average pay to £65,000 a year for a four day week.

The union says that deal has been rejected by members, as shown by their vote for more strike action. And Aslef says this is also about a complex web of terms and conditions, which vary widely between various train firms.

Aslef members will walk out at EMR and LNER on December 2; at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink, and WMT on December 3; at C2C and Greater Anglia on December 5; at Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, SWR main line, SWR depot drivers, and Island Line on December 6; at CrossCountry and GWR on December 7; and at Northern and TPT on December 8.

