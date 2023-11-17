Gaza loses communications amid fuel shortages as Israel forces push south

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said its soldiers in Gaza City have recovered the body of a woman taken hostage by Hamas.

Residents in southern Gaza said that Israeli forces had conducted leaflet drops on Thursday, telling people to flee. The move has been interpreted as a sign that Tel Aviv is to expand its offensive beyond Gaza City.

Paltel, the Palestinian telecoms provider, has said that communications have been wiped out across Gaza because of a lack of fuel.

More than 11,300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas.

At least 1,400 people were killed in Israel, following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country.

Gaza has been effectively cut off, with internet and phone networks down due to a shortage of fuel, the main Palestinian telecom provider has said.

Israel's ground invasion continued to push south, with Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza saying they had received evacuation notices on Thursday.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are crowded into the south, including hundreds of thousands who followed Israel’s calls to evacuate the north as IDF forces concentrated their offensive in the area.

Food is increasingly scarce while two in every three people do not have access to clean drinking water, the United Nations said.

Central electricity and running water have been out for weeks.

At least 11,470 Palestinians — two-thirds of them women and minors — have been killed since the war began, according to Palestinian health authorities, which do not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people are reported missing.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its October 7 attack.

Some 1,200 people have died in Israel, mostly during the initial attack, and around 240 were taken captive by militants.

The IDF said it found Yehudit Weiss's body near al-Shifa hospital. Credit: IDF

Israel's military said its soldiers in Gaza City found the body of a woman who was thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 attack.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had recovered the remains of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss "from a structure adjacent to the al-Shifa hospital".

No details of how she died or whether she had been killed were revealed by the statement and it is not clear what condition the structure was in when the soldiers found the body.

Her body has been returned to Israel and her family have been made aware of her death, according to the IDF.

