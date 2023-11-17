UK retail sales unexpectedly dropped last month, falling to the lowest since February 2021 when there were still Covid-19 restrictions in place, official data suggested.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes dipped 0.3% in October and also revised September’s fall from 0.9% to 1.1%.

Analysts had expected a rise of 0.4% in October, according to a consensus estimate supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Retailers blamed the cost-of-living, reduced footfall and wet weather in the second half of October.

“After rebounding in September, fuel sales dipped with increasing prices discouraging customers, while food sales also dropped as consumers prioritised essential goods," said Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS.

“It was another poor month for household goods and clothes stores with these retailers reporting that cost-of-living pressures, reduced footfall and poor weather hit them hard.

“However, it was a better month for online retailers, the only main sector to report growth in October.”

The ONS said that while volumes – the amount that was sold – dropped during the month, the value of what was sold increased by 0.1%.

It means that in October this year people were paying 16.9% more to buy 3.1% less than they did in February 2020, laying bare the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Another dip in sales suggests rising household costs remain at the forefront of consumers’ minds, despite headline inflation easing in recent months," Aled Patchett, head of retail and consumer goods at Lloyds Bank, said.

“The rising cost of living remains a drag on consumers’ discretionary incomes. Households continue to prioritise essential spending, particularly as falling winter temperatures push energy use up and high levels of inflation prevent material downturns in the prices of goods.

“Retailers will now be looking to strike the balance of getting staffing levels right while also being mindful that an early sales offering might not get the tills ringing as loudly as they’d like, as consumers navigate financial challenges elsewhere.”

