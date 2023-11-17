Singer Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has revealed the couple's children fly economy while the couple travel first class.

“My kids fly economy whenever we fly,” Ayda told The Times. “I turn left and they turn right."

"That’s terrible," she added. "I mean, people will think I’m such a d***.”

She continued: “My kids will know that [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane,” she said, highlighting that the pair had "no interest in raising brats.”

Robbie and Ayda Williams have four children, Teddy, 11, Charlie, 9, Coco, 5 and Beau, 3.

The couple did not specify whether the children were accompanied by an adult while they were sat in a different part of the plane, but Williams has previously made reference to hiring somebody to help with childcare.

"Am I getting help? F*** yeah. I'm getting hot and cold running help," Williams reportedly told The Sunday Times Style Magazine in 2012 after the birth of his first daughter.

"The number of couples who have kids and argue as they haven't slept - I want the house to be happy, because we'll be happy and the baby will be happy and we can do it again. I really want to dig this," he said.

Williams and Field aren't the first celebrities to say that their kids fly economy without them.

Chef Gordon Ramsey said you would have to be a "muppet" to spend tens of thousands of pounds on first-class tickets for your children, speaking in an interview with the Financial Times in 2017."For four first-class tickets to LA, 60 f****** grand. For Tana and I, 90 f****** grand…F****** right I won’t pay for them. What muppet is going to spend £90,000 flying from here to LA?,” he reportedly said.

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp made similar comments in 2018.

“When we fly as a family, the boys do fly separately from Ben and me if we’re not in economy together," Allsopp reportedly told The Sun.

“Club Class should be a huge treat you’ve worked hard for. If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling. I suspect Gordon Ramsay and I can’t be the only ones to think this,” she added.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...