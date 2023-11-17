This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson. This week, Chris and Lizzie discuss the King's 75th birthday celebrations and his new food initiative, Coronation Food Project.

