Friday’s front page headlines are a mixed bag, spanning politics, police affairs, problems at the Ministry of Defence and more.

Daily MailThe Daily Telegraph

The Mail criticises “unelected Lords” for a plot to block the policy, while the Telegraph outline’s sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s plan to get planes heading to Rwanda.

Daily Express

The Financial Times

iThe Times

Metro

The Guardian

Daily Mirror

The Sun’s

Daily Star