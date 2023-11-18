Readers may find some details of this report distressing.

US musician and producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has settled a lawsuit, the day after it was filed, which accused him of raping and physically abusing his former partner, R&B singer Cassie.

The lawsuit alleged Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage,” and subjected Ventura to “savage” beatings in which he punched, kicked and stomped her.

It alleged he plied her with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

The settlement was announced in a statement sent by lawyer Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura on Friday.

In her statement, Ventura said: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Cassie, left, and Sean "Diddy" Combs arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala 2015. Credit: AP

Combs, one of the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades, said: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

No details were disclosed and no further statements are to be issued beyond those made by Ventura, Combs and Mr Wigdor in the email distributed by the lawyer.

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. On Thursday, he said in a statement that Combs “vehemently denies” the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” soon after she met him and signed to his label in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37.

Ventura, now 37, said Combs, now 54, began a pattern of abuse as soon as their on-and-off relationship began in 2007.

Brafman's statement on Thursday said Ventura had persistently demanded $30 million (£24 million) for the past six months, while threatening to write a damaging book about her relationship with Combs. The lawyer said the demands were rejected as “blatant blackmail.”

Ventura withdrew the initial threat before filing a lawsuit "riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday,” Brafman said.

Mr Wigdor responded on Thursday in a statement, saying Combs had offered “eight figures to silence her" and prevent the lawsuit from being filed.

"She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence,” he said.

Mr Wigdor praised his client in a statement included in his email announcing the settlement on Friday.

“I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so," he said.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...