SpaceX's mega rocket has liftoff for its second test flight after its first attempt ended in an explosion after lift off.

The Super Heavy booster attempted to light up Starship's 33 engines, roaring to life and sending a deafening boom across the launch site from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexico border, at 7am local time (1pm GMT).

Moments later booster blew up, rather than being guided back down to the ocean, but the spacecraft is still moving towards orbit, CNN reports.

The goal is to send the world's biggest rocket around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii.

The FAA gave the all-clear to fly earlier this week.

If all goes to plan, the booster will drop into the Gulf of Mexico and the bullet-shaped spacecraft will continue out over the Atlantic and Pacific, before falling into the ocean near Hawaii.

SpaceX is targeting an altitude of 150 miles.

The SpaceX Starship launches from Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. Credit: AP

After the self-destruct system blew up the rocket over the Gulf of Mexico during the first test attempt in April, SpaceX spent the past several months making improvements to both the rocket and launch pad.

The first test saw concrete chunks, steel sheets and other objects were hurled hundreds of metres from the pad, the US Fish and Wildlife Service later reported.

It also said a plume of pulverized concrete sent material several miles away.

Wildlife and environmental groups sued the Federal Aviation Administration over what they considered to be a failure by the body to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship program near Boca Chica Beach.

SpaceX has a $3 billion (£2.4 billion) NASA contract to land astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025, using the spacecraft.

