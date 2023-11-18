A Taylor Swift 'overwhelmed by grief' after a fan died ahead of her concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday night.

The death comes as Brazil is in the grips of a record breaking heatwave, with temperatures hitting 58.5 degrees Celsius in Rio this week.

Friday marked Swift’s first show in Rio de Janeiro, which is experiencing high temperatures, according to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology.

In a statement on Instagram, the pop star said her heart was "shattered", adding: "She was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

Swift said she would not be able to speak about the incident from stage because she felt "overwhelmed by grief" whenever she tried to talk about it.

"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends."

She added that this was "the last thing" she thought would happen when she brought the tour to Brazil.

Swift is slated to perform on Saturday and Sunday in Rio de Janeiro before heading to Sao Paulo for an additional three performances, according to her website.

As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world’s most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.

The 125-foot Christ the Redeemer was illuminated on Thursday night with a towering message welcoming the singer to the country for the latest leg of her Eras Tour.

