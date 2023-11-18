Play Brightcove video

There are reports Israeli troops have given Gaza's hospital one hour to evacuate, as limited fuel supplies are allowed into the territory, Sarah McKinley reports

Paltel, the Palestinian telecoms provider, has said communications have been switched back on across Gaza as fuel arrives.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) is continuing its search for Hamas' command centre in Al-Shifa hospital, where 52 patients have died since fuel ran out.

Southern Gaza has reportedly been hit by Israeli airstrikes on Friday, after Israeli forces conducted leaflet drops telling people to flee. The move has been interpreted as a sign that Tel Aviv is to expand its offensive beyond Gaza City.

More than 11,300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel, following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country.

Hundreds of people in Gaza are searching for their relatives under piles of rubble from airstrikes, some with their bare hands - but today there is a glimmer of hope as telecommunications are back on.

Throughout the conflict, which started after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7, Gaza's fuel, food, water and telecommunication have been blocked, as Israel continuous to launch missiles at the territory.

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel confirmed phone and internet services were partially working again across Gaza, after fuel was delivered to restart generators that power the networks, late on Friday.

On Thursday, Paltel announced all communication services, including landline connection, mobile network and Internet connection, dropped due to a lack of fuel, leaving around 2.3million people cut off from the rest of the world.

The next day, Israel agreed to allow two tanker trucks carrying 60,000 litres of fuel, into the Gaza Strip each day - of this, 10,000 litres will be used to power the enclave’s communications network, a US State Department official said.

Before this week, Israel had completely prohibited fuel from entering Gaza, fearing it could be commandeered by Hamas and used against them.

Israel has repeatedly struck residential areas and infrastructure, in its war against Hamas, as it says the group is using civilians as human shields.

At least 41 people have been killed after an airstrike hit an area in the Nuseirat refugee camp

The airstrikes have left over 11,000 people dead and flattened neighbourhoods throughout Gaza - the victims are often civilian Palestinians, many of whom have yet to be found.

As the conflict reaches its sixth week,, some streets are more like graveyards. Officials in Gaza say they do not have the equipment, manpower or fuel to search properly for the living, let alone the dead.

Omar al-Darawi and his neighbours have spent weeks searching the ruins of a pair of four-story houses in central Gaza. Forty-five people lived in the homes; 32 were killed. In the first days after the attack, 27 bodies were recovered.

The five still missing were al-Darawi’s cousins.

“The situation has become worse every day,” said the 23-year-old, who was once a college journalism student. The smell has become unbearable.

“We can’t stop,” he said. “We just want to find and bury them” before their bodies are lost in the rubble forever.

Meanwhile the IDF has moved into day two of its search for Hamas' command centre in Al-Shifa hospital, where doctors have described conditions as "dire".

The military said it found the body of one of the hostages abducted by Hamas, 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, in a building adjacent to Shifa, where it said it also found assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.

It did not give the cause of her death.

The IDF said Noa Marciano, 19, was found by al-Shifa hosptial. Credit: IDF

The IDF also said its soldiers in Gaza recovered the body of a 19-year-old soldier who was reportedly abducted by Hamas during its October 7 attack.

It said Noa Marciano was found by troops adjacent to the al-Shifa Hospital, and claims she was killed by Hamas.

With Israeli troops fanned out around the Shifa Hospital complex, doctors spoke of horrifying conditions inside.

Electricity has been out for nearly a week, leaving incubators for infants and ventilators for ICU patients defunct.

Nearly 7,000 people are trapped there with little food, including patients, staff and civilian families.

Hospital Director Mohammed Abu Selmia told Al Jazeera television that Israeli troops should either bring them fuel to power equipment or allow an evacuation.

“The hospital has become a giant prison,” he said. “We are surrounded by death.”

He told Al Jazeera television that 52 patients have died since fuel ran out - up from 40 reported dead before Israeli troops entered the compound on Wednesday.

More patients were on the verge of death as their wounds are “open with maggots coming out of them,” another doctor, Faisal Siyam, told the Qatar-run TV network.

Israel’s military said it delivered 4,000 liters (1,056 gallons) of water and 1,500 ready-made meals to Shifa, but staff said it was too little for the numbers of people there.

Israeli military spokesperson Col. Richard Hecht acknowledged that the troops' search for traces of Hamas was going slowly. “It’s going to take time,” he said.

