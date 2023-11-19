32 babies are among the 291 patients left stranded in Al-Shifa hospital, where The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) is continuing its search for Hamas' command centre.

Dozens of have been killed in two airstrikes on a refugee camp in Jabaliya, one of which hit a United Nations-run school, Hamas health officials said

US President Joe Biden says he has revived talks with US officials with the aim of working towards a two-state solution , adding that a ceasefire is "not peace".

More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel, following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country

Among the patients left stranded in Gaza's largest hospital are 32 babies who are fighting for their lives, the UN says.

They are among 291 trauma patients, with severely infected wounds, and others unable to move with spinal injuries, left in Al-Shifa after a mass evacuation yesterday.

The facility as been described as a "death zone" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a group of health inspectors, who say they found a mass grave reportedly containing more than 80 bodies while making an assessment.

WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "The team saw a hospital no longer able to function: no water, no food, no electricity, no fuel, medical supplies depleted.

"Given this deplorable situation and the condition of many patients, including babies, health workers requested support to evacuate patients who cannot receive lifesaving care there anymore.

"We are working with partners to develop an urgent evacuation plan and ask for full facilitation of this plan."We continue to call for protection of health and of civilians. The current situation is unbearable and unjustifiable."

Israel, which took control of the hospital earlier this week, says it was being used as a command centre by Hamas militants, something staff and the proscribed terror group deny.

People wave white flags amid gun fire as Al-Shifa Hospital is evacuated, as Sejal Karia reports

Play Brightcove video

Around 2,500 displaced people, mobile patients and medical staff left the hospital yesterday, but the nature of the evacuation is being contested by Israel and Gaza.

Saturday's mass departure was portrayed by Israel as voluntary, but the WHO said the military had issued evacuation orders, and some of those who left described it as forced.

“We left at gunpoint,” Mahmoud Abu Auf told The Associated Press by phone after he and his family left the crowded hospital. “Tanks and snipers were everywhere inside and outside.” He said he saw Israeli troops detain three men.

Israeli troops have continued their occupation of Al-Shifa and say they found guns, weapons, and showed reporters the entrance to a tunnel shaft, which they claim Hamas is using.

The Israel Defence Force also found the bodies of two hostages in the area, who had been taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack on the country.

So far, Hamas has let four hostages go, Israel has rescued one and negotiations have been taking place for weeks to secure the release of the 233 believed to still be in captivity.

Around 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during the original incursion.

In Gaza more than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble following the constant bombardment of airstrike from Israeli missiles.

Palestinian rescuers evacuate an injured woman found under a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp,. Credit: AP

Dozens of people were killed in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp, following an Israeli airstrike hitting a crowded UN shelter on Saturday, witnesses say.

The Israeli military, which has repeatedly called on Palestinians to leave northern Gaza, said only that its troops were active in the area “with the aim of hitting terrorists.”

The strike caused massive destruction in the camp’s Fakhoura school, said wounded survivors Ahmed Radwan and Yassin Sharif.

“The scenes were horrifying. Corpses of women and children were on the ground. Others were screaming for help,” Radwan said by phone.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know