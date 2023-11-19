Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of ex-President Jimmy Carter, has died aged 96.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the afternoon of Sunday 19 November, The Carter Center said.

Paying tribute to his wife of 77 years, former president Jimmy Carter, who is 99, said: “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me".

Mrs Carter's death comes three days after it was reported that she had entered a hospice care home.

She was diagnosed with dementia in May and had suffered months of declining health since then.

