Russell Brand interviewed by police over sexual offence allegations

Russell Brand has been questioned by the Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexual offences, it's been reported.

It follows an investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches that revealed allegations of rape, assault and emotional abuse against the comedian.

Brand has previously denied the claims.

Scotland Yard confirmed a man had been questioned by detectives at a police station in south London on 16 November, but did not confirm his identity.

"A man in his 40s attended a police station in South London on Thursday 16 November 2023", a statement from the Met said.

In September, Russell Brand posted a video online saying he ‘absolutely’ denies the allegations but is yet to comment on the latest claims. Credit: Russell Brand/PA

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Inquiries continue."

Following the Channel 4 Dispatches episode, the force encouraged potential victims to come forward amid the sexual assault allegations, which were said to have taken place during the height of Brand’s fame when he was working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

Brand has always strongly denied the allegations, which include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, saying his relationships have "always been consensual".

Representatives for Brand have been approached for comment.

