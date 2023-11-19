Union backing for Labour’s New Deal for Working People

Labour’s plans for workers would be a “game changer” for productivity, according to unions.

The TUC said Labour’s New Deal for Working People would also boost growth after years of economic decline.

General secretary Paul Nowak will tell business leaders at a CBI conference that coupled with a coherent industrial strategy, it would provide the economic reset the country needs.

He will call on employers to “embrace Labour’s economic reset” and work with unions to boost productivity, skills and security at work.

Decent, secure jobs are essential to building a motivated, healthy, innovative workforce Paul Nowak, TUC

Mr Nowak will say: “After years of economic decline, Labour’s New Deal would be a gamechanger for productivity and boost growth.

“Decent, secure jobs are essential to building a motivated, healthy, innovative workforce – where workers share fairly in productivity gains.

“It would mark a new era of a grown-up, constructive approach to industrial relations, where disputes are solved through negotiation.

“The Tories’ lack of an economic plan for jobs, growth and living standards has cost workers and industry dear.

“Decent employers will recognise the promise of Labour’s economic reset and work with unions to boost productivity, skills and security at work.”