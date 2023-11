Nigel Farage has said that “quite serious physical injuries” will rule him out of taking part in any labour-intensive I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trials.

In Monday’s episode, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader will face a bushtucker trial following a public vote by fans of the ITV1 series.

He will be joined by YouTuber Nella Rose during the first eating trial, which has been dubbed the Jungle Pizzeria.

Ahead of entering the jungle, Farage told The Mirror: “Anything involving weightlifting, I’d be out.

"I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions, and goodness knows what else.

“So they are fully aware that I’m a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure. But having said that, I can still do most things.

“I doubt any of the trials are actually going to kill me, although I don’t think they’ll all be a bag of fun but look, I signed up for this. It’s in for a penny in for a pound. So let’s go.”

In 2010, Farage was taken to hospital following a plane crash at an airfield near Brackley in Northamptonshire.

His participation follows that of former health secretary Matt Hancock, who came third last year and was chosen to take part in several trials.

Matt Hancock on I'm A Celebrity in 2022. Credit: PA Images

When Farage first entered the jungle, he met ITV's This Morning host Josie Gibson who made a joke about the UK leaving the European Union, which the former MEP-turned-GB News presenter campaigned heavily for.

Explaining entering the reality competition, the 59-year-old said: “It’s not (going to) be easy, but why not?”

Gibson, 38, replied saying: “Can’t be worse than Brexit!” to which Farage said it “didn’t take long”, before adding: “I had a feeling we’d get a bit of that.”

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also made several jokes about Farage during the opening episode of the 23rd series.

They offered an apology to GB News viewers for the fact he will not be presenting his programme while he is away in Australia.

The Geordie duo said: “Sorry Keith, sorry Linda.”

An average of 7 million viewers watched the return of I’m A Celebrity on Sunday night, according to overnight ratings.

ITV reported a peak audience of 7.8 million watched the first episode of the 23rd series.

Other celebrity entrants include food critic Grace Dent, former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, JLS singer Marvin Humes, ex-EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, and Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of US superstar Britney Spears.

