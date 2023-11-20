Some 31 babies have been saved, 28 of which have been relocated to Egypt, after 291 patients were left stranded in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, where the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) is continuing its search for Hamas' command centre.

The Israeli military has published a video of what it describes as a 'tunnel' network, dug by Hamas militants under the al-Shifa hospital. Something Hamas and hospital staff deny.

There are multiple reports suggesting that a temporary pause in hostilities and release of some hostages could be near.

US President Joe Biden says he has revived talks with US officials with the aim of working towards a two-state solution , adding that a ceasefire is "not peace".

More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas.

Twenty-eight of the premature babies who were evacuated from al-Shifa hospital have arrived in Egypt through the Rafah crossing, Egypt's state-run media confirmed.

The babies, who are in an "extremely critical condition", were suffering from dehydration, hypothermia and sepsis in some cases, according to Mohamed Zaqout, director of Gaza hospitals.

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service facilitated the transportation to Egypt after coordinating with the World Health Organisation and United Nations (UN).

Egypt’s Al-Qahera satellite channel broadcast images of the babies inside Egyptian ambulances, without specifying how many had arrived.

Health officials had reported that 31 premature babies had been evacuated from Gaza's heavily damaged main hospital and safely transported to another in the south.

Four of the babies died before their visit. Mr Zaqout added they had not been in "suitable conditions for them to stay alive."

They were among 291 trauma patients, with severely infected wounds, and others unable to move with spinal injuries, left in al-Shifa after a mass evacuation on Saturday.

In Gaza more than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities, and another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble following the constant bombardment of airstrike from Israeli missiles.

