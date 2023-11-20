Shakira is in court for the first day of her trial for allegedly defrauding Spanish tax officials of millions of euros.

The multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner faces six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (£12.7m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira, 46, has denied any wrongdoing and said she had paid everything she owed.

The case, which made headlines in 2018, currently hinges on where the singer lived during that period.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged that the Shakira spent more than half of that period in Spain and therefore should have paid taxes on her worldwide income in the country even though her official residence was still in the Bahamas.

Tax rates are much lower in the Bahamas than in Spain.

Prosecutors said in July that they would seek a prison sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of 24 million euros (£21m) Shakira, who has won over fans worldwide for her hit songs in Spanish and English.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer's public relations firm said that she had already paid all that she owed and an additional three million euros (£2.63m) in interest.

Shakira turned down a deal offered to her by prosecutors to settle her case in July 2022, saying, via her Spanish public relations firm Llorente y Cuenca, that she "believes in her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law."

The details of that potential deal were not made public. The trial is initially scheduled to conclude on December 14.

The star has argued she did not live in Spain for long enough periods of time to justify being taxed. Credit: AP

Shakira was named in the Paradise Papers leaks that detailed the offshore tax arrangements of numerous high-profile individuals, including musical celebrities like Madonna and U2’s Bono.

The defence team for Shakira said in November 2022 that she had not spent more than 60 days a year inside the country during the period in question, adding she would have needed to have spent half the year inside Spain to be considered a fiscal resident.

Her defence argued that she was away from Barcelona for long stretches on a world tour in 2011 and then spent a lot of time in the United States as part of a jury for the NBC television music talent show The Voice.

Spanish prosecutors disagree, and the investigating judge Marco Juberías wrote in 2021, on the conclusion of the three-year probe into the charges, that he found there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to trial.

Shakira and her lawyer Pau Molins arrive at court in Barcelona, Spain. Credit: AP

Shakira defended her innocence when she was questioned by Mr Juberías in 2019. She lost an appeal to have the case thrown out last year.

Shakira established her fiscal residency in Spain in 2014 at the same time her oldest child was enrolled in school in Barcelona, according to her defence team, as she was going to spend more time in the country with her family.

Spain has cracked down on tax dodgers in recent years, especially high-profile football stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for not paying their full due in taxes.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid stars were found guilty of evasion but both avoided prison time after their sentences were suspended.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children, Milan and Sasha, with Barcelona player Gerard Pique.

The couple lived together in Barcelona before ending their 11-year relationship last year. Since then, she resided in Miami.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know