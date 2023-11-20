Rishi Sunak did not consult scientists on his controversial Eat Out to Help scheme despite the risks being "obvious" to anyone involved, the Covid-19 inquiry has heard.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, revealed to the inquiry that he only became aware of the policy - which was blamed for boosting the spread of coronavirus - after it was announced.

The prime minister, who was the chancellor at the time, has said in his written submission to the inquiry that he does not recall any pushback on the policy, but Sir Patrick said his advice would have been "very clear", had he been asked.

Giving evidence to the probe, Sir Patrick said: “We didn’t see it before it was announced and I think others in the Cabinet Office also said they didn’t see it before it was formulated as policy. So we weren’t involved in the run up to it.”

He added: “I think it would have been very obvious to anyone that this inevitably would cause an increase in transmission risk, and I think that would have been known by ministers.”

When asked about Mr Sunak’s understanding of the risks, Sir Patrick said: “If he was in the meetings, I can’t recall which meetings he was in. But I’d be very surprised if any minister didn’t understand that these openings carried risk.”

The scientist said it is "quite likely" the policy had an effect on virus transmission and that it is "very difficult to see" how it would not have increased infections.

“I think our advice would have been very clear on that (Eat Out to Help Out)," he added.

Mr Sunak's attitude toward scientific advisers during the pandemic was further exposed at the inquiry, as Sir Patrick recalled a moment the now-PM was overheard in a meeting.

A diary entry made by Sir Patrick on July 2, 2020 and shown to the Covid-19 inquiry read: “In the economics meeting earlier today they didn’t realise CMO (chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty) was there and CX (then-chancellor Rishi Sunak) said ‘It is all about handling the scientists, not handling the virus’.

“They then got flustered when the CMO chipped in later and they realised he had been there all along. PM blustered and waffled for five mins to cover his embarrassment.”

Other notes written by the former chief scientific adviser in June 2020 claimed ministers “hadn’t really read or taken the time to understand the science advice” when they wanted to get rid of the two-metre social-distancing rule.

The inquiry on Monday also heard how Mr Sunak was not “terribly pleased” with the prospect of imposing a lockdown in London during the early stages of the pandemic.

A diary entry from October 2020 suggested a key adviser thought Mr Sunak was comfortable with keeping the economy open, even if it led to further fatalities.

In it, Sir Patrick also criticised a "complete lack of leadership" in government among people decided whether to lockdown or not.

Detailing conversations from a meeting with then-prime minister Johnson and his advisers, Sir Patrick said the PM started by arguing "for letting it all rip. Saying yes there will be more casualties but so be it – they have had a good innings’".

In the diary entry, Sir Patrick refers to Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser in Number 10, as "DC".

It reads: “DC argued again (rightly) that a lockdown’s coming and therefore do it sooner rather than later, PM concludes, ‘Looks like we are in a really tough spot, a complete shambles. I really don’t want to do another national lockdown’.

“PM told that if he wants to go down this route of letting go, ‘you need to tell people – you need to tell them you are going to allow people to die’ […] Conclusion – beef up the tiers – consider a national lockdown – decide by when.

“DC says ‘Rishi thinks just let people die and that’s okay’.

“This all feels like a complete lack of leadership.”

Asked why the chancellor was unhappy about the idea of another lockdown, Sir Patrick said: “Well, quite rightly, he’s concerned about the economy and London is very much the engine of the economy.”

It has previously been revealed at the inquiry how Mr Sunak was referred to as "Dr Death" for introducing the policy, by the government's current chief scientific adviser Dame Angela McLean.

Dame Angela, who will give evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday and likely be asked about the remark, made it in a WhatsApp group involving members of Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies which was shown as evidence in October.

Number 10, when previously asked about criticisms of Eat Out to Help Out, said it would "not provide a running commentary" on an ongoing inquiry and refused to comment.

The policy has also been labelled confusing by the British Medical Association during the inquiry.

It said: “The Eat Out to Help Out initiative encouraged social mixing and confused public health messaging during 2020, suggesting that it was safe for people to socialise before vaccines were available and when the risks of Covid-19 remained high."

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA

Sir Patrick, speaking on Monday, said scientists were “involved in some of the discussions” on the tier system, and advised on “what would be sensible” if the government was to go “down that route”.

However, he said they were not involved in the policy's inception, adding: “And in some ways nor should we be – these are policy choices, but we should at least see what the policy choice is and have a chance to comment on that.”

The inquiry was also told how difficult it was for scientists to get Boris Johnson to understand their advice.

One dirary entry from May 4, 2020, said: “Late afternoon meeting with the PM on schools. My God, this is complicated. Models will not provide the answer. PM is clearly bamboozled.

Others, also written in May, 2020, said: “PM asking whether we’ve overdone it on the lethality of this disease. He swings between optimism, pessimism, and then this.

“PM still confused on different types of test. He holds us in his head for a session and then it goes.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...