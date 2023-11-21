British presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died aged 64 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in July.

Ms Giles, who was best known for co-presenting ITV’s Posh Frocks And New Trousers with Sarah Greene, passed away on Monday afternoon at a hospice in Hove.

A statement shared to her Instagram by her children Molly and Tedd said their “incredible mother” was diagnosed with stage four cancer in July.

“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies," it reads.

“In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”

They described their mother as “one of a kind” and “an enigma to those privileged to share her life”.

“True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did,” the statement added.

The children thanked well-wishers for their support and asked for donations to be made to Martlets Hospice instead of flowers or gifts as they said their “exceptional care was a great source of comfort throughout this journey”.

Alongside her successful career, she was previously married to Ultravox singer Midge Ure with whom she shared daughter Molly, but they later separated. Giles also had a second child, her son Tedd.

