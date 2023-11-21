The World Health Organisation says that health services in Gaza have suffered “catastrophic” damage, with most hospitals no longer functioning.

Some 31 babies have been saved - 28 of which have been relocated to Egypt - after 291 patients were left stranded in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, where the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) is continuing its search for Hamas' command centre.

More than 12,700 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country.

Hamas is "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement posted on Telegram.

“The movement delivered its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators, and we are close to reaching a truce agreement,” Haniyeh said.

Haniyeh has not provided additional details about the potential agreement

The statement from Hamas supports similar beliefs from the White House, with National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stating that negotiators are "getting close to the end" on releasing hostages held by Hamas.

Around 240 hostages were taken during Hamas's deadly attack in Israel on October 7, which prompted Israel to invade Gaza.

Father of Irish-Israeli child hostage Emily Hand says he is living through ‘nightmare’, John Ray reports

Since the attack, Hamas has released four hostages, Israel has rescued one, and the bodies of two were found near the al-Shifa hospital.

Israel, the US and Qatar - which mediates with Hamas - have been negotiating a hostage release for weeks.

A possible deal for the release of some hostages and a temporary pause to the fighting may be in sight, according to CNN.

It comes as Israeli forces continued to advance in northern Gaza, causing thousands of patients and displaced people who have been sheltering in hospitals to evacuate.

Twenty eight premature babies were evacuated from al-Shifa hospital have arrived in Egypt through the Rafah crossing, Egypt's state-run media confirmed.

The babies, who are in an "extremely critical condition", were suffering from dehydration, hypothermia and sepsis in some cases, according to director of Gaza hospitals, Mohamed Zaqout.

A nurse cares for prematurely born Palestinian babies that were brought from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Credit: AP

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service facilitated the transportation to Egypt after coordinating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations (UN).

They were among 291 trauma patients, with severely infected wounds, and others unable to move with spinal injuries, left in al-Shifa after a mass evacuation on Saturday.

WHO warned on Monday that health services in Gaza had suffered “catastrophic” damage, with most hospitals no longer functioning.

“We now have 1.7 million people displaced so we have twice or three times the population (in the south of Gaza), using one third of the hospital beds in less than a third of the hospitals available,” Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, told a UN briefing.

“Even if tomorrow morning, this were to end in terms of a ceasefire, we still have a huge problem on our hands.”

