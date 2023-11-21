LadBaby step away from Christmas Number 1 race for first time in five years

LadBaby have pulled out of the race for the 2023 Christmas Number 1 single, after winning the title five years on the bounce.

Husband and wife Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have secured the award off the back of remixes of famous songs, such as We Built This City on Sausage Rolls and Don't Stop Me Eatin.

Their first charity single, a parody of Starship's 1985 single "We Built This City", beat Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next"" to the number 1 spot - with the proceeds going to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

"After five amazing years we’ve decided to pass the baton over to the Great British public and we’re not going for Christmas number one this year," they told the Metro.

The duo have beaten some of the UK's biggest pop stars in recent years, including Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy.

They added: "Five years ago when we started this, we knew the importance of food banks in this country and we wanted to raise funds and awareness for that so we did that one [song], that was lovely."

LadBaby paired with Ed Sheeran and Elton John in 2021, for their Christmas single. Credit: PA

Insisting that the plan was "always to stop at five", they addressed the criticism they have received, saying: "You see [the trolling], of course you see it, and it’s not nice but we don’t pay attention to it.

"We know the reasons why we’re doing it. When you’ve got a song going for Christmas number one, the only important thing is raising awareness for this important charity.”

The pair, who have two children, also hit out at the notion that they have profited from their Christmas singles.

"What’s sad is that when these things go round, it doesn’t hurt us it hurts the charity we’re representing but it also loses people’s faith in donating to charity if they think it’s not true,” he said.

“We have always 100 per cent given all of our profits from all of our songs to the Trussell Trust. It goes to the record label and it goes to the Trussell Trust.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...