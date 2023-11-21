Top Gear production will be paused "for the foreseeable future," following a crash that left host Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff seriously injured, the BBC has announced.

Production of the show has been halted since former England cricket captain Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital in December 2022 after he was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

Following the crash, the BBC announced that it would pause production on the show, co-presented by Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris, as it was felt it would be “inappropriate”, adding there would be a health and safety review.

In a statement, the BBC said: "Given the exceptional circumstances, the BBC has decided to rest the UK show for the foreseeable future.

"The BBC remains committed to Freddie, Chris and Paddy who have been at the heart of the show’s renaissance since 2019, and we’re excited about new projects being developed with each of them.

"We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do."

"All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing."

The UK show is currently sold to more 150 territories and there are 11 local format versions including in the United States, France and Finland.

Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness joined Flintoff as Top Gear's presenters. Credit: PA

Top Gear magazine is the world’s largest monthly motoring magazine with 30 licensed local editions, including China, France and Japan.

In addition, BBC Studios said a health and safety production review of Top Gear, which did not cover the accident but instead looked at previous seasons, found that "while BBC Studios had complied with the required BBC policies and industry best practice in making the show, there were important learnings which would need to be rigorously applied to future Top Gear UK productions."

There was a separate investigation into Flintoff’s crash which was concluded in March of this year and those findings will not being published.

Last month Flintoff reached "an agreement" with the BBC over compensation for the crash, with some reports suggesting it was worth around £9m.

The BBC also apologised to Flintoff as it confirmed the agreement.

Flintoff has been seen a few times in recent months. Credit: PA

In September, father-of-four Flintoff was photographed for the first time in public since the crash and had visible facial injuries as he joined up with the England cricket squad for their one-day international series against New Zealand.

He has since made a gradual return to the public eye and last week it was announced Flintoff has been appointed as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, replacing ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster.

Flintoff and McGuinness made their debut as Top Gear hosts in June 2019.

The accident was not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.