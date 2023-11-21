What to look for in the Autumn Statement

Against all the odds, the chancellor is limbering up to deliver tax cuts in his Autumn Statement that just a few weeks ago he told us were “virtually impossible”.

The Conservatives are flying perilously low in the opinion polls and the pressure is on Jeremy Hunt to deliver something upbeat and eye-catching.

The government appears to be “going big” on a fiscal event which, until recently, looked like it was going to be pretty unremarkable.

These are the questions I curious about.

Why are tax cuts now deemed affordable?

On Monday, Rishi Sunak presented the large drop in inflation last month as a turning point in the economic narrative.

In the government’s view, the shocks which have pushed up inflation - the pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine and (to a far smaller degree) Brexit - have subsided and there is now space to cut personal taxes without driving prices up again.

Let’s see what the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has to say. It sounds like its forecasts have moved a bit and in the chancellor’s favour - that relative to his rule “debt must be falling [as a share of GDP] in five years time” he has more wiggle room to play with.

But what moves in one direction in the space of a few weeks can move in the other direction a few weeks later. Wiggle-room can disappear.

And there are strong arguments why now is not an ideal time to be cutting taxes.

Even if government debt is falling it is unlikely to be falling significantly, the headline rate of inflation remains well above target and interest rates are high.

If the next election was four years away, would the chancellor really be cutting taxes now?

What are the prospects for economic growth?

The UK economy is stuck in a low gear.

The government wants to revive our prospects and tax breaks designed to encourage businesses to invest will be at the heart of the chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

Laura Trott, a Treasury minister, claimed the outlook for the economy had “completely changed”.

If so, no one has told the governor of the Bank of England.

Andrew Bailey warned MPs they should not expect inflation to fall quickly and repeated his view that it is “far too soon” to be talking about interest rate cuts.

For as long as Bank Rate sits above 5% it’s hard to imagine the UK economy going anywhere fast.

If the OBR thinks the outlook is brighter, that’s clearly good news but the big picture in the short-term is likely to remain weak and the chancellor could chose to “bank” windfalls rather than spending them on tax cuts.

“The concern is that every time things gets worse then we borrow a lot more money and every time things get slightly better we then go and give the proceeds away,” says Carl Emmerson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

“If we keep operating like that, then that’s a world where we end up with more debt than we planned.”

Will the Autumn Statement be inflationary?

This may well prove to be a “Tax-Cutting Autumn Statement” in isolation but it may not change the direction of travel.

It seems unlikely that Jeremy Hunt will be able to cut taxes by enough to prevent the tax burden from rising in the next few years - taxes will still go up but more slowly than they would otherwise have done.

And it’s hard to think of any tax cut that doesn’t put upward pressure on prices because all tax cuts put money into the pockets of households and businesses to a greater or lesser extent.

When you start cutting a major tax like National Insurance, Income Tax or VAT then you are putting money into the pockets of very large numbers of people.

Politically, that’s wonderful.

Economically, it runs the risk of putting you in conflict with the Bank of England, which has deliberately raised interest rates to depress spending.

Stoking demand in the economy at the time the Bank is trying to stamp down on it would seem an odd thing for the chancellor to do.

Unless, of course, he plans to offset the impact of his tax cuts by taking money out of the pockets of people elsewhere in the economy. In which case there will be losers…

What happens to welfare spending?

Jeremy Hunt has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he will follow convention and uprate working age benefits next April in line with September’s inflation rate of 6.7%.

The IFS calculates that using October’s inflation rate of 4.6% could cut the benefits bill by as much as £3 billion, although 8 million households would find themselves worse off as a result.

If the chancellor changes the indexation of the “triple lock” then pensioners will lose out.

And we know Jeremy Hunt is planning to make it harder to claim benefits for ill health. The Work Capability Assessment (WCA) will be made more testing, which may hit people who are currently receiving a £400 a month top-up to Universal Credit - that’s a big loss for anyone who is currently out of work.

What does all this mean for public services?

Higher inflation means there’s more spending in the economy, higher cash incomes, higher cash profits and, therefore, higher tax revenues for the chancellor.

Spending on benefits also increases - although the chancellor looks set to limit those increases - and debt interest spending goes up.

But what does not rise is spending on public services because these have already been set in cash terms.

Higher inflation may well have lowered the amount of borrowing the chancellor needs to do (relative to what the OBR forecast in March) but the question is, will he use that money to fund tax giveaways or will he direct it at school and hospitals where budgets are being squeezed by higher prices and wages?

The budgets in many departments for the coming financial year (the one starting next April) already look tight. On Wednesday, the cavalry is unlikely to be riding to the rescue.

