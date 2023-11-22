Actress Melissa Barrera has been fired from an upcoming film over her pro-Palestinian social media posts.

The star, who has starred in the last two Scream films, will not be in the seventh one, producers confirmed.

The Mexican actress has posted regularly about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The Scream 7 production company Spyglass said in a statement released by Variety that its stance is "unequivocally clear".

"We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” the statement said.

Melissa Barrera at the world premiere of "Scream VI" in New York Credit: AP

Barrera has not yet commented.

However, before her sacking was announced, she shared a quote on her Instagram story which read: "At the end of the day, I'd rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude."

The actress has been joining calls for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

The Scream horror film franchise was restarted in 2022. The most recent film, released in March, earned $169 million (£147 million) at the box office.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel when Hamas launched its surprise attack by the proscribed terror group Hamas on October 7.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities before there is any permanent end to the war, which has displaced 1.7 million Gazans from their homes.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have died - two thirds of which are estimated to be women and children - since the fighting broke out, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The Ministry said that as of November 11 it had stopped keeping an accurate death toll due to the collapse of large parts of the health system.

Hamas has now agreed to release dozens of hostages to Israel in return for Palestinian prisoners as part of a four-day ceasefire deal, which marks the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since fighting began.

