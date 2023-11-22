Play Brightcove video

The far-right and anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders has upended Dutch politics after an exit poll suggested he has won a landslide victory in the general election.

The result puts him in line to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and possibly become the country’s prime minister in what looks to be the biggest upset in Dutch politics since the Second World War.

The exit poll published by the national broadcaster NOS said that Wilders' Party for Freedom won 35 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, more than double the 17 he won at the last election.

The election had been called a neck-and-neck race.

“I had to pinch my arm,” he said.

“Voters said 'we are sick of it. Sick to our stomachs'," a jubilant Wilders said, adding he was now on a mission to end the “asylum tsunami” referring to the migration issue that came to dominate the campaign.

He also called on other parties to constructively engage in coalition talks.

The closest party to Wilders' Party for Freedom was an alliance of the centre-left Labour Party and Green Left, which was forecast to win 26 seats.

Wilders has been in Dutch politics for more than a decade. Credit: AP

Wilders' election programme included calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers and migrant pushbacks at the Dutch borders.

It also advocates the “de-Islamisation” of the Netherlands, although he has been milder about Islam during this election campaign than in the past.

“The Dutch will be No. 1 again,” Wilders said. “The people must get their nation back.”

But the politician, who has in the past been labelled a Dutch version of Donald Trump, first would have to form a coalition government before he can take the reins of power.

That will be tough as mainstream parties are reluctant to join forces with him and his Party for Freedom, but the size of his victory strengthens his hand in any negotiations.

Mark Rutte resigned when he could not find pass a new migration policy. Credit: AP

Despite his harsh rhetoric, he was already courting other right parties by saying that whatever he would do, “it would be within the law and constitution.”

The historic victory came one year after the win of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy’s roots were steeped in nostalgia for fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Meloni has since mellowed her stance on several issues and, as Italy's premier, has become the acceptable face of the hard right in the EU.

During the final weeks of his campaign, Wilder softened his stance, and vowed that he would be a prime minister for all Dutch people, so much so that he gained the moniker Geert “Milders.”

The exit poll was published as voting ended in the general election. It can have a margin of error of up to three seats, but generally is accurate within one or two seats, Ipsos said.

The election was called after the fourth and final coalition of outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte resigned in July after failing to agree to measures to rein in migration.

Rutte was replaced by Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, a former refugee from Turkey who could have become the country's first female prime minister had her party won the most votes. Instead, it was forecast to lose 11 seats to end up with 23.

