Play Brightcove video

Pop group Girls Aloud are getting back together for a 2024 arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, ending their 11-year hiatus.

Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh revealed their hotly anticipated return in a video posted on their social media accounts.

The four, rocking bedazzled monochrome outfits, emerge from a drive-in cinema where a medley of clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology plays.

“Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024,” the post read.“A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans…We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.”

The tour will kick off on May 18 in Dublin, hitting Manchester, Cardiff and Newcastle at the end of the month, before heading to Aberdeen and Glasgow in June, as well as Nottingham, Leeds and Birmingham.

The band will perform two nights at London’s O2 before closing the tour at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on June 29.

Sarah Harding died in 2021 aged 39. Credit: PA Images

Their tour will honour Stockport's Harding, who died in 2021 aged 39, after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...