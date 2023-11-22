Several hospitals in China have been "overwhelmed with sick children" after being struck by an outbreak of pneumonia.

ProMed - a system that monitors global disease outbreaks worldwide and was one of the first groups to identify the dangers of Covid-19 - issued a notification on Tuesday detailing the epidemic.

ProMed highlighted overcrowding at Beijing's children's hospital and several other big cities.

A Beijing citizen ProMed identified as Mr W, said: "Many, many are hospitalised. They don't cough and have no symptoms. They just have a high temperature (fever) and many develop pulmonary nodules."

Mr W said children were told not go to to school if they had pneumonia.

A similar situation is developing in Liaoning Province which is almost 500 miles from Beijing.

ProMed said the lobby of the local children's hospital was full with many kids receiving intravenous drips.

They quoted a staff member of Dalian Central Hospital saying: "Patients have to wait in line for 2 hours, and we are all in the emergency department and there are no general outpatient clinics."

A report from October on the China Daily website attributed the rise to mycoplasma pneumoniae, a pathogen that often causes respiratory illness among children.

Zhou Huixia, a director at a children's medical centre told the website infections had been rising over the year but it was "particularly ferocious" in October.

Zhou said the domestic spread of the disease has been rising since 2015 and reached a crest in 2019.

Due to virus control measures rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic, infection numbers declined significantly in years until the latest outbreak emerged.

China scrapped all of its Covid restrictions at the start of 2023.

The UK experienced a wave of mycoplasma pneumoniae infections in the months after Covid restrictions were lifted from the population as years of suppressed circulation hit all at once.

Symptoms include sore throat, fatigue and a cough that can last for weeks or months.

