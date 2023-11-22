Israel and Hamas agree release of 50 hostages as part of four-day ceasefire

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Aisha Zahid explains the latest developments after a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced

Mediators have said that a four-day ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas, although it has yet to be confirmed when this will start.

As part of the deal, Hamas will return 50 hostages to Israel, which in return will facilitate the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

The Gaza-run Health Ministry says more than 11,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, although the true number is expected to be higher after the ministry lost the ability to keep an accurate death toll.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country.

Hamas has agreed to release dozens of hostages to Israel in return for Palestinian prisoners as part of a four-day ceasefire deal announced by mediators.

The truce in the Gaza Strip marks the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since fighting started in response to proscribed terror group Hamas' October 7 attack into southern Israel.

Qatar, which has played a key role in mediating with Hamas, announced the deal without saying when it would come into effect.

Hamas has held an estimated 240 people hostage in Gaza, following its attack in southern Israel.

How will the deal work?

Fifty hostages will be released in stages, in exchange for what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Both sides will release women and children first, while the supply of humanitarian aid flowing into the besieged territory will be ramped up, according to officials.

Israel has said the truce would be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages released by Hamas.

The Israeli Justice Ministry has published a list of 300 prisoners eligible for release as part of the deal - mainly teenagers who have been detained for minor offences.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas said Israeli aircraft will stop flying over southern Gaza for the duration of the four-day ceasefire and for six hours daily in the north.

Hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid - including fuel - will also be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, Hamas added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that Israel's Cabinet had approved the deal following a six-hour meeting, but made no mention of the release of Palestinian prisoners or increased humanitarian aid.

Mr Netanyahu also said the war against Hamas would resume after the truce expires, saying: "We are at war, and we will continue the war."

US President Joe Biden, whose nation along with Egypt also helped with negotiations, welcomed the deal, saying Mr Netanyahu has committed to supporting an "extended pause" to make sure that the hostages are released and humanitarian aid can be sent to Gaza.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the truce was a "crucial step", adding it provides an "important opportunity to ensure much greater volumes of food, fuel and other life-saving aid can reach Gaza on a sustained basis".

He added: "I urge all parties to ensure the agreement is delivered in full. Of course, we want to see all hostages released immediately and families affected by the horrors of the October 7 terror attack reunited."

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities before there is any permanent end to the war, which has displaced 1.7 million Gazans from their homes.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have died - two thirds of which are estimated to be women and children - since the fighting broke out, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The Ministry said that as of November 11 it had stopped keeping an accurate death toll due to the collapse of large parts of the health system.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel when Hamas launched its surprise attack at the start of October.

