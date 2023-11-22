Play Brightcove video

Senior International Correspondent John Irvine was overseen by the Israeli army during filming.

On Wednesday, a four day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is scheduled to begin to allow the release by both sides of hostages and prisoners.

On the eve of the truce, ITV News was taken by the Israeli Defence Forces into the heart of Gaza City to look inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex, where thousands of people had been sheltering.

Israel claims Hamas militants have been using as a base for their operations.

The IDF claim this is why the complex was targeted and then occupied by them.

John Irvine was shown around the tunnels by the IDF. Credit: ITV News

As the conflict continues into the seventh week, ITV News were only allowed to film where the military allowed us and our footage was reviewed by them afterwards.

The ceasefire will start from 10am local time (8am GMT) on Thursday, to allow 50 hostages to be released in stages, in exchange for what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Both sides will release women and children first, with Israel claiming the truce would be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages released by Hamas.

Senior International Correspondent John Irvine was driven down the main boulevard now completely destroyed by Israeli rockets

John Irvine was taken into what the IDF says was a Hamas' tunnel.

The tunnel ran under what the Israelis call the 'Qatari wing' of the complex. Israeli Forces say they found it two days ago and had to sweep it for any booby traps before showing ITV News.

Israeli forces were led to the tunnel by an air conditioning unit on the surface that appeared to have no particular use.

ITV News saw Palestinian civilians still living near the hospital. Credit: ITV News

It bore all the hallmarks of a Hamas tunnel - about six feet high with a ceiling made of pre-cast concrete.

Rooms off it include a toilet and what the Israelis believe Hamas used as a dormitory.

ITV News were also showed weapons they say soldiers have found on the hospital site over the last few days.

A stash of militant weapons the IDF claimed they found nearby. Credit: ITV News

The main boulevard in Gaza City used to be a bustling place. But its restaurants, apartment blocks and businesses have all been destroyed by Israeli rockets.

About 1.5 million Palestinian have fled north and there is little for them to come back to.

Israel has faced global condemnation for their attacks on hospitals and civilians in Gaza. Under international law, hospitals are given special protections during war – they must not be targeted.

IDF forces in Gaza. Credit: ITV News

But, hospitals lose those protections if combatants use them to hide fighters or store weapons, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Hamas has repeatedly denied that its fighters hide under hospitals, as have Gazan health officials and hospital directors.

The cease-fire agreement would bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, according to health authorities.

Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

