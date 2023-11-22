Jeremy Hunt to set out 'tax-cutting' Autumn Statement

The chancellor is to announce a series of tax cuts as he sets his plans for the government's finances across the next year in his Autumn Statement.

He will promise to cut business taxes, remove planning red tape and speed up access to the national grid.

Jeremy Hunt and other ministers have been managing expectations for months saying the nation's finances were too tight to consider any large giveaways.

But, an unexpected drop in inflation has given the chancellor and Rishi Sunak a little more fiscal headroom to play with in recent weeks.

The chancellor is expected to take advantage of this to reduce taxes while still meeting his “fiscal rules” of having debt falling in the fifth year of the economic forecast and for borrowing to be less than 3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Despite inflation - at 4.6% - being significantly higher than the Bank of England's 2% target, it has halved since the start of the year - meaning Mr Sunak has achieved his goal and wants to show that to the public with tax cuts.

He used a speech on Monday to promise tax cuts and pledged to “reward hard work” in what appeared a clear signal of intent on benefits and personal taxes.

Ahead of the statement the treasury announced on Tuesday evening the National Living Wage will increase by £1.02-an-hour to £11.44 from April.

Mr Hunt's deputy Laura Trott has already indicated that individuals will also benefit from tax cuts in a hint that either income tax or national insurance could be reduced.

Backbench Tory MPs have been critical of Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt for implementing the UK's highest tax burden in decades and pressure has been mounting to slash them across the board.

But Mr Hunt will tell MPs on Wednesday: “The Conservatives will reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more.”

The Autumn Statement is the second most important event in the government's fiscal year behind the spring main budget.

The statement is meant to provide updates on announcements revealed in the previous spring but it can also contain large commitments.

The chancellor will deliver the Autumn Statement on Wednesday at around 12:30pm. It will take place immediately after Prime Minister's Questions and it will last for around an hour.

With the Bank of England forecasting a stagnant economy in 2024, Mr Hunt will insist his plan can deliver growth and reduce the national debt.

“After a global pandemic and energy crisis, we have taken difficult decisions to put our economy back on track,” he will tell MPs.

He is to say: “We have supported families with rising bills, cut borrowing and halved inflation.

“The economy has grown. Real incomes have risen.

“Our plan for the British economy is working.

“But the work is not done. Conservatives know that a dynamic economy depends less on the decisions and diktats of ministers than on the energy and enterprise of the British people.”

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said he believes the chancellor will "definitely" announce some personal tax cuts after hints Mr Sunak gave on Monday.

Mr Sunak said: "I promised you we would have inflation. We took the difficult decisions and we have delivered on that promise. So now you can trust me when I say that we can start to responsibly cut taxes."

Mr Hunt on the other hand has hinted the government will "focus on how we boost business investment and get people back into work," and is to slash some business taxes.

The other big topic expected to be covered in the Autumn Statement is a change to inheritance tax.

The tax is extremely unpopular among the Tory right and Mr Sunak has come under pressure to cut it since he became PM.

Only about 4% of deaths in 2020/21 resulted in inheritance tax being paid, with exemptions allowing many couples to pass on up to £1 million tax-free.

Inheritance tax is charged at 40% on estates of more than £325,000, with an extra £175,000 towards a main residence passed to direct descendants.

The Conservatives are said to be considering cutting it in half before a potential promise to abolish it entirely in the next Tory manifesto, which could cost £7 billion a year in the short term.

It is also expected benefits payments will increase as planned in line with September's figure of 6.7% and the pension's triple lock will be protected.

Alongside the uprating of benefits it is expected the chancellor will announce a shake-up that would see those with mental health or mobility problems told to search for work which is possible to do from home.

Free prescriptions and legal aid will be cut off for benefit claimants who are deemed fit to work and do not seek employment, while the Treasury said digital tools will also be used to “track” attendance at job fairs and interviews under the toughened sanctions regime.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said: “The 25 Tory tax rises since 2019 are the clearest sign of economic failure, with households paying £4,000 more in tax each year than they did in 2010.

"The Conservatives have become the party of high tax because they are the party of low growth. Nothing the Chancellor says or does in his Autumn Statement can change their appalling record."

