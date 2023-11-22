Play Brightcove video

A new study suggest owning a pet in later life can help keep older people's minds sharp and on the ball. Health correspondent reports Martin Stew.

Cat and dog owners tend to experience slower cognitive decline than those who don't have pets, according to the latest research released by the University of Maryland.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports in September, examined the data of 637 participants aged between 51 and 101 years old.

Of the participants, 185 were pet owners, with 11% owning cats and 13% owning dogs.

The research showed that over the span of a decade, those who had the pets experienced "less decline in cognitive function as they aged, after considering both their pre-existing health and age."

This included memory function, language function and psychomotor speed.

"Cat owners experienced less deterioration in memory and language function. Dog walking also was associated with slower deterioration in cognitive function," the authors of the study added.

Owning dogs can also lead to an increase in physical activity through their need to be taken out for daily exercise, which is known to be beneficial for health, they added.

Previous studies have shown that interacting with pets can also provide other benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease and regulating blood pressure.

The researched said they hoped that policy makers would use their findings to "support inclusion of pets in care plans, designing housing and neighbourhoods for seniors that are friendly for dog walking, and developing programs to support pet ownership."

