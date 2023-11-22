Rishi Sunak has not denied that he bypassed scientific advisors over the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, despite previously saying he had followed expert advice ahead of the plan.

However, at Wednesday's Covid Inquiry chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty said he and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s former chief scientific adviser, were never told about the plan.

He added: “I think we should have been.”

When asked at PMQs if he was telling the truth when he told the Covid inquiry he had taken advice from scientists about the scheme, Mr Sunak did not deny sidestepping experts and said he would be giving his own evidence in the future.

Gareth Thomas, Labour MP for Harrow West said: “On Monday the government’s (former) chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told the Covid inquiry that the now-prime minister had not asked for advice regarding Eat Out to Help Out.

“But on March 9 two years ago, the prime minister told this House that, and I quote, 'at all steps in the crisis we have taken the advice of our scientific advisers'. Who is right?”

Mr Sunak said: “As he knows, there is an ongoing statutory inquiry into Covid.

"It’s absolutely right that that process is followed. I look forward to providing my own evidence in the coming weeks and addressing all these questions.

“But it was the case that the government took advice from scientific advisers, and again, that’s exactly what this inquiry will go over.”

Sir Chris Whitty. Credit: PA

At Wednesday's Covid Inquiry, Sir Chris Whitty said he had raised objections to Number 10 over how the issue was handled.

Sir Chris said: "My written statement makes clear there was no consultation.

“I was unsurprised that the Treasury and many other ministries were coming up with those schemes – it is perfectly legitimate.

“Number 10 held the ring and… so it may well be correct that the prime minister was under the impression we had been consulted, but it was not the fact that we were consulted and that difference, I think, is probably worth just highlighting.”

