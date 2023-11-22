By Lewis Denison, Westminster Producer

Millions of Britons are set to benefit from changes set out by the chancellor in his autumn statement.

Taxes are being cut, benefits will increase, pensions are rising and even minimum wage will be boosted, Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce.

The chancellor, seeking to grow the supply side of the economy, will also set out a raft of measures aimed at boosting business and growing the economy.

“Taken together we will increase business investment in the UK economy by around £20 billion a year over the next decade and get Britain growing,” Mr Hunt said.

Despite repeatedly warning that finances were too tight for any big giveaways, an unexpected drop in the level of inflation has gifted the government extra fiscal headroom to announce 110 different measures.

It's presented Rishi Sunak with an opportunity to win backing from the right of his party by cutting taxes after losing support over his sacking of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, but Labour points out there have been "25 Tory tax rises since 2019".

Mr Sunak on Monday s aid it was now time to “start to responsibly cut taxes” after achieving his aim set out at the start of the year to halve inflation.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Britons are "worse off" after 13 years of Conservative government and even with the fall of inflation, "prices are still rising in the shops, energy bills are up and mortgage payments are higher".

“The Conservatives have become the party of high tax because they are the party of low growth. Nothing the Chancellor says or does in his autumn statement can change their appalling record,” she added.

The autumn statement will begin at around 12:30pm.

Minimum wage

Millions of people will see their pay increase after Mr Hunt announced a boost to both the minimum wage and the national living wage.

The national living wage - which is the minimum wage for adults aged 23 and over - will rise by £1.02-an-hour in April, from £10.42 to £11.44 an hour.

Eligibility for the National Living Wage will also be extended by reducing the age threshold to 21-year-olds for the first time.

And national minimum wage for those aged between 18 and 20 will increase by £1.11 to £8.60 per hour.

These changes will impact around 2.7 million workers, according to the government.

Welfare benefits

A boost for the millions of working age people on benefits has also been confirmed, although it is not strictly a new announcement.

Welfare payments are always uprated each April, in line with the inflation rate the previous September, however there had been speculation that Mr Hunt may choose to link the increase to October's lower figure.

It means Universal Credit payments will rise by 6.7% next April, rather than 4.6%.

But a number of other changes have been announced to address what Prime Minister Sunak calls the “national scandal” of around two million working-age people being unemployed.

Mr Hunt's bid to get people back to work will see a tougher sanctions regime use tools to to “track” attendance at job fairs and interviews.

Free prescriptions and legal aid will be also be cut off for benefit claimants who are deemed fit to work and do not seek employment.

Mr Hunt told Cabinet that it was “economically and morally wrong” that 100,000 people were on benefits with no requirement to look for work.

What else has been announced?

Personal tax cuts including a drop to income tax or national insurance contributions are being considered however this is not confirmed.

The chancellor is also expected to confirm the pensions triple lock is being protected and payments will rise in line with wages by 8.5% next April.

A change to the winter fuel allowance has been ruled out. A Treasury spokesman said: “This is not something we are going to do.”

Inheritance tax may also change, although this is unconfirmed. Reports say the tax rate could fall from 40% to 20% on estates above £325,000.

