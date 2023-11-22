What are the key takeaways from the Autumn Statement?

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi explains the most important points from todays Autumn Statement.

National Insurance

National Insurance has been put down by 2% to 10%, benefiting 27 million workers. This will save an average worker £450 a year.

The Chancellor is not waiting for April which is the usual practice - he’s bringing in new legislation so it can start on January 6.

This won’t help those over the state pension age of the lowest income workers (under £12,570).

State Pension

State Pensioners will get a £900 a year rise from April as levels go up 8.5%.

There had been fears the “triple lock” would not be honoured. It has been met using the higher figure of average earnings increase including bonuses.

Benefits

Those on benefits will see a typical rise of £470 a year as payments such as Universal Credit rise with inflation.

There had been fears a lower figure would be used, for example current 4.6% inflation. Some 5.5 million households will benefit.

Alcohol duty

Alcohol duties won’t be rising and has been frozen on beers, wines, ciders and spirits until August.

It's a victory for highly effective lobbying by the industry and its supporters.

Business investment tax

National Insurance for businesses has been abolished as Class 2 Contributions end saving an average of £192 a year for 2 million.

Business investment tax relief - “full expensing” is to be made permanent.

Full expensing is a capital allowance tax scheme allowing companies to deduct 100% of the cost for equipment from their profits - equivalent to a tax saving of 25p in every £1 spent.

It's predicted to boost investment by £3 billion.

