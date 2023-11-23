An Obama-era National Security Council official has been arrested after videos showing him using Islamophobic language towards a food vendor were shared across social media, according to reports.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was arrested on preliminary charges of hate crime, second-degree aggravated harassment, stalking causing fear and stalking at employment, according to the New York Police Department.

"You're a terrorist, you support terrorism... You're killing children, you're a terrible person," Seldowitz is heard saying in one of the videos.

"If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what, it wasn't enough... It wasn't enough," he said.

Stuart Seldowitz was arrested on preliminary charges including stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, and stalking at employment. Credit: Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Seldowitz had served as Director of the National Security Council under President Barack Obama and is a former diplomat for the US State Department.

In another video Seldowitz tells the vendor: “We’re going to put big signs here saying this guy believes in Hamas.”

The abuse stared on November 8, CNN reported, with a series of incidents before Seldowitz's arrest on Wednesday.

The arrest comes amid increasing reports of Islamophobic and antisemitic abuse in the United States, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. The conflict was provoked by an attack on Israel by proscribed terror group Hamas.

Another clip widely circulated on social media sites shows Seldowitz asking the vendor whether he’s familiar with Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, widely known as the Mukhabarat.

“Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents,” Seldowitz says to the vendor. “Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one.”

The former government official then holds up his phone and says, “Smile for me,” while laughing.

Gotham Government Relations, a lobby group where Seldowitz previously served as Foreign Affairs Chair, has ended all affiliation with the former official.

"The video of his actions is vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm," Gotham Government Relations said in a statement.

Before his arrest Seldowitz confirmed to CNN via email that he was the man who featured in the videos.

It is unclear exactly which charges Seldowitz will face when the case gets to the Manhattan district attorney's office.

