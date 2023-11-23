Gaza ceasefire deal talks ongoing as Israel continues to hit Hamas targets

Play Brightcove video

ITV's Good Morning Britain reports on the latest development as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues

A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is expected to begin on Friday after it was unexpectedly delayed.

Hamas has agreed to release 50 hostages to Israel as part of the deal, which will also see 150 Palestinian prisoners set free.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country.

Confirmation of when a four-day ceasefire in Gaza will begin is expected within the "coming hours", Qatar has said, as Israel continued to strike Hamas targets overnight.

The pause in fighting between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas was due to begin on Thursday, but was unexpectedly delayed.

On Wednesday evening, Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said, without providing a reason, that the ceasefire would not commence until Friday.

Qatar, which along with Egypt and the United States played a key role in mediating with Hamas, said a new time for the agreement to come into force would be announced on Thursday.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in an update that it struck 300 targets in the Gaza Strip during the previous 24 hours, adding it launched attacks "from the air in the last day, including operational headquarters, underground combat tunnels, IED warehouses, IED production sites and anti-tank launching positions".

Smoke rises from a building in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli airstrike. Credit: AP

Hamas, as part of the deal, has also agreed to release 50 hostages to Israel in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners - mostly teenagers who have been detained for minor offences.

Women and children will be released by both sides first, and Israel has said that the ceasefire would be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed by Hamas.

A list of 300 Palestinian prisoners eligible to be released has been published by the Israeli Justice Ministry, in the wake of the diplomatic breakthrough.

Under Israeli law, the list was published to give the public 24 hours to object to any prisoner release.

Qatar, meanwhile, has said the ceasefire would also allow a "larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid" to enter Gaza, including fuel, but gave no details on exact numbers.

Hamas has agreed to release 50 hostages to Israel. Credit: AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war once the truce expires, with the goal of destroying Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron visited Israel, and was shown around Kibbutz Be'eri - scene of some of the worst violence during Hamas' assault on October 7.

At least 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas launched its surprise attack.

Israel has relentlessly bombarded the territory ever since and, currently, more than 13,300 Palestinians have died, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The Ministry says the figures do not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north, where services and communication largely broke down earlier this month.

