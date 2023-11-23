Hollywood star Jamie Foxx and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose have both been accused of sexual assault - hours before a key New York law expires.The Adult Survivors Act, which was passed in November last year, gave a calendar year for alleged victims of sexual assault to file claims past the state’s normal deadlines.It aimed to give a voice to the victims of historical sexual assault cases and led to high-profile cases against prominent figures such as Donald Trump, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Bill Cosby.

More than 2,500 lawsuits have been filed so far under the law that is going to expire on November 24.

What is Jamie Foxx accused of?

Foxx is accused of sexual assault and battery over an incident in which a woman asked for a photograph with him at a rooftop bar in 2015.The lawsuit alleges the actor made comments such as “wow, you have that supermodel body” while at Catch NYC and rooftop, before later grabbing the woman by the arm and pulling her to the “secluded” back of the rooftop.

It is here where it is alleged there was “heinous touching and sexual assault” which has resulted in “severe emotional distress and anxiety” as well as post-traumatic stress disorder for the woman.

The lawsuit, filed at the New York Supreme Court, alleges that Oscar-winner Foxx – real name Eric Bishop – was “operating through his position as a well-known celebrity”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is also suing Catch NYC and rooftop and its owner Mark Birnbaum, alleging they were “negligent” and “failed to use reasonable care to prevent the acts described” in the lawsuit.

A representative for Foxx has been contacted for comment.

What is Axl Rose accused of?

A separate lawsuit was filed at the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday by actress and former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy, who alleged Rose violently attacked her in a hotel room in 1989 which resulted in a diagnosis of “anxiety and depression”.

She said Rose used his “fame, status, and power” as a music star to “gain access to manipulate, control, and violently sexually assault” her, the lawsuit claims.

An attorney for Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has dismissed the sexual abuse and battery lawsuit as “fictional claims”.

“Simply put, this incident never happened,” Alan Gutman said in a statement.

“Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires.

“Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today.

“Mr Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favour.”

The lawsuit claims as a result of the sexual abuse and assault, Ms Kennedy has suffered “severe emotional, physical, financial and psychological distress”.

What is the New York Adult Survivors Act?

The Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect in late November 2022, allows adult victims to sue over attacks that occurred even decades ago.

The law gave victims of sexual assault one year to file lawsuits against their perpetrators before it expires on November 24.

Some of the 2,500 lawsuits filed so far under the law have targeted employers, or institutions such as hospitals, accused of failing to do enough to stop abuse by doctors or other workers.The large majority, though, have been filed against the state, New York City and local counties and involve allegations of abuse at state prisons and local jail systems.

Survivors called it an opportunity to finally be heard.

New York was one of several states to revisit laws in recent years that set time limits for civil legal claims stemming from sexual assaults, though usually for people abused as children.

Advocates say New York's now-closing window gives traumatised adults a chance to seek accountability from big institutions and powerful men who can use their wealth and position to shield themselves.