Net migration to UK hits 672,000 - up 65,000 on previous year

Net migration to the UK is estimated to be up by 65,000 year on year, the latest figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said estimated net migration stood at a provisional 672,000 in the year to June 2023, up from 607,000 in the previous 12 months.

It was however below a revised record figure of 745,000, which was recorded in the year to December 2022.

While it is too early to say if this is the start of a new downward trend, the ONS said, "these more recent estimates indicate a slowing of immigration coupled with increasing emigration".

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the migration figure is “not showing a significant increase” but “we are working across government on further measures to prevent exploitation and manipulation of our visa system”.

Most people arriving to the UK in the year to June 2023 were non-EU nationals (968,000), followed by EU (129,000) and British (84,000).

Despite an apparent slow in the numbers arriving, the news of any increase will pile further pressure on Rishi Sunak to get his anti-immigration policy back on track after the Supreme Court ruled the flagship Rwanda deportation plan unlawful.

The vast majority of people coming to live in the UK arrived legally, however, with most coming for work or study.

The New Conservatives group of Tory MPs demanded action to bring down net migration in a strongly-worded statement, saying it is "‘do or die’ for our party".

“The Government must propose, today, a comprehensive package of measures to meet the manifesto promise by the time of the next election. We will assess any such package and report publicly on whether it will meet the promise made to the electorate.

“The prime minister, chancellor and new home secretary must show that they stand by the promises on which we were elected to Parliament. We must act now.”

Home Secretary Cleverly said: “This figure is not showing a significant increase from last year’s figures and is largely in line with our own immigration statistics.

“The government remains completely committed to reducing levels of legal migration while at the same time focusing relentlessly on our priority of stopping the boats.

“A priority we are already delivering on – cutting small boats arrivals by more than one third and dramatically increasing the number of asylum applications we process. This is not only the right thing to do, but what the British public want us to do.”

People arriving on humanitarian routes fell from 19% to 9% in the year to June 2023, the ONS said, and the majority of these were Ukrainians and British Nationals (Overseas).

An estimated 80,000 people arrived long-term on these visas, of which 47,000 were BN(O) and 33,000 were Ukrainians.

Those arriving long-term on Ukraine visa schemes peaked in the year ending December 2022 at 109,000, the ONS said.

The ONS said patterns and behaviours of migrants have been changing post-pandemic, with more students arriving, and staying longer.

The ONS’s Jay Lindop said: “Net migration to the UK has been running at record levels, driven by a rise in people coming for work, increasing numbers of students and a series of world events.

“Before the pandemic, migration was relatively stable but patterns and behaviours have been shifting considerably since then.

“More recently, we’re not only seeing more students arrive, but we can also see they’re staying for longer. More dependants of people with work and study visas have arrived too, and immigration is now being driven by non-EU arrivals.

“The latest numbers are higher than 12 months ago but are down slightly on our updated figures for year ending December 2022. It is too early to say if this is the start of a new downward trend.”

