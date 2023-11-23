Ofsted inspectors discover more pupils skipping school or acting up in class

Poor student behaviour and worsening class attendance rates have been highlighted by Ofsted as the outgoing chief inspector warned the relationship between families and schools was now "fractured".

The watchdog's annual report suggested the long-held social contract where parents ensured their children were in class daily had worsened since the pandemic and could take years to repair.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said some parents are "increasingly willing to challenge" school on their policies and rules, noting a "troubling shift in attitudes" in education since the pandemic.

Ofsted's report, which looked at the state of education and social care in England in the 2022-23 academic year, highlighted the "stubborn problem" of absences and behaviour and warned these trends are "likely to have a significant effect on children's progress and outcomes".

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman noted a 'troubling shift in attitudes' in education since the pandemic. Credit: PA

Secondary schools are noticing more absences than normal on Mondays and Fridays, the inspectorate suggested.

Pupils and teachers are also seeing "more disruptive behaviour" in school following the pandemic, which is affecting their ability to learn or teach.

"This is especially true of persistent low-level disruption in class, such as pupils refusing to do as they are told, talking back to teachers or using social media in class," according to the report.

The watchdog has faced repeated calls to revamp its school ratings system - which uses one-word judgements - this year following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January.

Ms Spielman acknowledged the "wave of publicly expressed discontent" in the annual report, but she said the issues could not be resolved by Ofsted alone.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

Ms Perry's family say she took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her death is the subject of an inquest due to start next week.

Ruth Perry (pictured) died in January. Credit: PA

Earlier in November, a probe - the Beyond Ofsted inquiry - deemed Ofsted "not fit for purpose" and called for "transformational change" of the watchdog.

The inquiry, chaired by former schools minister Lord Jim Knight, recommended that schools could "self-evaluate their progress" and work with an external School Improvement Partner who would work long term with the school.