There have been calls for calm and warnings against misinformation amid violent scenes in Dublin following an attack earlier on a woman and children.

Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee labelled the scenes “intolerable”, and said a “thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in the capital.

Violence broke out after three young children were injured following a knife attack outside a school in Dublin city centre.

A woman was also seriously injured in the incident on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city on Thursday afternoon.

A five-year-old girl is undergoing emergency treatment for her injuries, Irish police have said.

Violent scenes have unfolded close to the site of the attack in Dublin city centre as crowds of protesters gathered. Credit: PA

The two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, sustained less serious injuries.

Gardai said a man who sustained serious injuries is a person of interest in their investigation.

They have also ruled out any terrorist link and praised members of the public who intervened following the attack.

Earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a suspect had been detained.

The scene of the incident is close to Irish language-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire.

A Garda public order unit was deployed in the area around Parnell Square, Parnell Street and O’Connell Street as protesters gathered and violent scenes unfolded close to the site of the attack.

Some protesters were involved in scuffles with gardai, while others threw bottles at officers.

Protesters fired flares and fireworks at the Garda cordon, and the Luas transport system also came under attack.

Ms McEntee said the real tragedy of the day must be remembered, and an investigation allowed to happen.

“A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc,” she said.

“I have spoken to local TDs from all sides of the Dail and we are of the same view.

“We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division. I would appeal for calm in the city centre as An Garda Siochana carry out their work – attacks on members of An Garda Siochana must be utterly condemned and will be dealt with severely.

“Most importantly, we must remember the real tragedy of today and allow the investigations take their course.”

Mr Harris called for calm and spoke out against the spreading of misinformation.

Speaking to media at Mountjoy Garda Station on Thursday evening, he confirmed that a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty soeaks to the media outside Mountjoy Garda Station. Credit: PA

He said some individuals were using a tragic event which is under investigation by the authorities, “for their own ends … and a hooligan faction who are only interested in causing damage and mayhem in the city centre and they’re using the opportunity for that as well”.

“I think there’s disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene and the gathering of evidence,” he said.

“We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence.

“We are drafting in resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I’ve given full direction to our resources here in respect of making arrests and bringing offenders to justice.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we police the streets, and part of that is we ask people to act responsibly and not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media.

“The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear on a lot of the rumour and the innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.”

Mr Harris cautioned: “The facts have yet to emerge, and will take time to fully emerge.”

He said the motive for the afternoon attack “is not clear to us at this moment in time”.

“I have never ruled out any possible motive for this attack … lines of inquiry are open to determine the motive for this attack and until we’re sure what the motive is, then we have to keep an open mind as to why this happened,” he said.

