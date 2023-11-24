A taste of winter to come as UK braces for cold snap

Snow and frost could hit the UK this weekend with temperatures going below zero as winter begins to set in.

The Met Office said sleet and snow may fall in the north of Scotland and on peaks across the UK.

Saturday is expected to be the coldest night of the season across the country with the first sub-zero temperatures.

Are we braced for the first cold snap of the winter?

Yes. After a cold end to the week and a biting wind chill for some with brisk north winds, this Friday we will see clear skies overnight.

Snow is expected in some places. Credit: PA

Temperatures will tumble after dark, giving the coldest night of the season so far, with the first extensive frost as we slide into Saturday.

How cold is it likely to get and where?

There'll be a widespread sharp frost forming for many. Temperatures will be dipping to -8C in rural Scotland and as low as -4/-5C in rural spots of England and Wales.

The frost will be a little more patchy in parts of eastern England, with more of a breeze.Any intel about whether this winter is going to be particularly cold? Any extremes?

This cold snap is nothing unusual or exceptional for the time of year but might be a shock to the system for many of us.

The charts are hinting at a chilly theme into next week - but the details are subject to change.

Temperatures will fluctuate - initially it'll be a less cold end to the weekend and start to the week - but at this stage temperatures are expected to fall away again by midweek. Frosty nights will return. Is it too early to predict the weather for this Christmas?

Yes!

