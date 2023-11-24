A three-year-old dog was found dead in a suitcase in Scotland by a group of children.

On November 12, the children discovered the bag with the body inside in a wooded area in Airdrie's Alexander Street, North Lanarkshire.

The dog, a white and tan male Staffordshire bull terrier cross, was put inside a purple-wheeled holdall that was partially wrapped in a child’s pink fleece top.

He was found wearing a black leather collar with a silver and gold dog on it.

The Scottish SPCA are now appealing for information on the incident.

The animal welfare charity's inspector, Robyn Myszor, said: "He was found by a group of children in a wooded area and the police were contacted.

"We are appealing for anyone who has seen someone with this particular holdall within the area around that time.

"If anyone has any information surrounding the circumstances, they should call the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...