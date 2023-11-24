The Met Police have moved to reassure Jewish people that they will be safe in the capital this weekend ahead of protests being held.

A top officer added that far right groups and specifically Tommy Robinson "was not welcome" at the marches in London.

On Sunday, a 90-minute march organised by the volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism is due to take place.

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, the Gold Commander in London this weekend, said 40,000-50,000 people are expected to attend the protest, which will start outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Another pro-Palestinian protest of around 100,000 people marching from Park Lane to Whitehall will also be held on Saturday, as the city enters a busy period in the run-up to Christmas.

People during a pro-Palestinian protest in London, marching from Hyde Park to the US embassy in Vauxhall Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr Adelekan said: “We will put all the protection that we put around any march around that antisemitism march, and we are working very closely with the Jewish community.

“I’ve personally met the organisers, the Campaign Against Antisemitism, I’ve had a number of conversations with them on how we’re going to keep them safe.”

Mr Adelekan said chants using the word “jihad” were causing upset and concern in the Jewish community but were “always contextual”.

He added that officers would enter large crowds decisively and quickly to arrest those using the chant to incite violence, terrorism or antisemitism.

Tommy Robinson speaks to police officers as he arrives at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

Asked about reports that Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, could attend the antisemitism march, Mr Adelekan said he was “not welcome” and would be engaged by officers.

Mr Robinson was seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police during protests held on Armistice Day.

Mr Adelekan added: “What we cannot see and what we will not let happen is the kind of violence that happened on November 11.

“We have got enough officers in order to make sure we prevent that from happening.”

Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the protests with several hundred drafted in from other forces through mutual aid.

Mr Adelekan said the force’s use of retrospective facial recognition to identify criminals at the protests was “improving all the time”.

Leaflets will also be handed out to protesters by officers along the march to provide “absolute clarity” on what will be deemed an offence, he added.

The Cenotaph and several other monuments will again be guarded throughout the weekend.

