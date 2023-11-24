Oscar Pistorius is making another bid for early release from prison after serving nearly ten years for murdering his girlfriend.

The former Paralympic champion shot dead Reeva Steenkamp at his South African home in 2013.

He was originally jailed for culpable homicide the following year, although this was later overturned on appeal and the double-amputee runner was convicted of murder.

Ms Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, will not oppose Pistorius' parole, her lawyer said in a message to The Associated Press.

Reeva Steenkamp was shot dead by Oscar Pistorius. Credit: AP

Pistorius, who was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison, saw his first application for parole rejected in March.

The decision was handed down after Pistorius was ruled to be ineligible for early release as he had not served at least half of his sentence - as required under South African law.

But court documents later showed that he was, in fact, eligible - paving the way for Pistorius to make a second appeal on Friday.

Pistorius' murder trial captured the world's attention at the time and was broadcast by international TV channels.

Oscar Pistorius' murder trial captured the world's attention. Credit: AP

He testified that he killed Ms Steenkamp - a 29-year-old model and reality TV star - by mistake, believing her to be an intruder hiding in his bathroom in the middle of the night.

Pistorius shot four times through the door to the bathroom with his licensed 9mm pistol, killing Ms Steenkamp.

Prosecutors had argued that Ms Steenkamp had fled into the room during a late-night argument and that Pistorius killed her in a rage.

He was eventually convicted of murder on a legal principle known as dolus eventualis - meaning he acted with extreme recklessness and should have known that whoever was behind the door would likely be killed.

Oscar Pistorius is a former Paralympic champion runner. Credit: AP

June Steenkamp attended Pistorius' first parole hearing in March to oppose his release but will not attend on Friday, her lawyer said.

Ms Steenkamp's father, Barry Steenkamp, died in September and the mother's decision to not oppose Pistorius' early release is an apparent softening of the family's position.

Pistorius is not guaranteed to be released when he appears in front of the parole board.

A wide range of factors, including the offender's conduct in prison and their mental health, are taken into account by parole boards before a decision is made.

Various versions of parole are also available to them, which could mean Pistorius is released on full or day parole - where he can live and work in the community but must return to prison at night.

