Rishi Sunak's hammer skills aren't as bad as they seem

By Hannah Ward-Glenton, ITV News Producer

A video of Rishi Sunak using a hammer has gone viral after the prime minister appeared to be using the tool incorrectly.

But the full picture shows all is not as it seems.

Mr Sunak visited a jewellery-making studio in Yorkshire on Thursday, and can be seen sat at a workbench next to Emma White, who was running the class.

Short versions of the video circulating on social media show Mr Sunak using the hammer on its side, making it look as though the prime minister is unfamiliar with how the tool is typically used.

The Labour Party were quick to jump on the apparent faux pas, and posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the comment: "Rishi Sunak: not the son of a toolmaker", in reference to Labour leader Keir Starmer having a toolmaker for a father.

Longer versions of the video show the full picture, however.

"You're going to use this bit," Ms White says at the start of the clip, pointing at the side of the hammer as she shows Mr Sunak how to complete the task at hand.

"Sideways," Mr Sunak confirms, before he gets to work.

But jibes about the apparent misuse of the hammer didn't just come from the opposition.

Former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries also reacted to the clip, writing on X: “Nooooo way! What is he doing? Is this the first PM ever who has never seen a hammer, or paid for petrol, or filled up his own car?”

Ms Dorries later deleted the post after assumedly seeing the full-length clip, describing the shorter version as "fake news".

Mr Sunak was in Farsley visiting Sunny Bank Mills, an old mill that has been converted into space for businesses, including a gallery and a tearoom. The prime minister met with local business owners to chat with them about the Autumn Statement, as well as local MP Stuart Andrew.

This wasn't the first time Sunak has faced criticism for appearing not to know how to use everyday objects. The prime minister struggled to use a contactless card at a petrol station in March last year, and has since admitted somebody had to show him how the payment machines work.

