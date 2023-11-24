Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued again over sexual assault allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued for a second time over allegations of sexual assault, with another woman also accusing him of “revenge porn”.

A civil case, filed in the New York Supreme Court, says the claimant seeks redress over "the substantial and lifetime injuries she has suffered as a result of being drugged, sexually assaulted and abused, and being the victim of ‘revenge porn’ that Sean Combs or ‘P. Diddy’ created and distributed".

A representative for Combs said the claims are “made up and not credible,” adding the move is “purely a money grab.”

A statement added: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist."

A representative for Bad Boy Entertainment was not immediately available for comment.

The alleged victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, said Combs “intentionally drugged” following a date in 1991, “resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk".

It is claimed she left her drink during “unattended” while using the bathroom, then smoked a “blunt” under pressure from Combs while in his care, and “from that point on, Plaintiffs memory is incomplete".

“Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Because she had been drugged, plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off."

It is claimed he filmed the incident and told Ms Dickerson-Neal he had shown it to friends.

Combs is among several celebrities to face allegations recently in New York before a key law there expires.

The Adult Survivors Act, which was passed in November last year, gave a calendar year for alleged victims of sexual assault to file claims past the state’s normal deadlines.

It aimed to give a voice to the victims of historical sexual assault cases and led to high-profile cases against prominent figures such as Donald Trump, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Bill Cosby.

More than 2,500 lawsuits have been filed so far under the law that is going to expire on November 24.

Last week Combs settled a separate lawsuit, the day after it was filed, which accused him of raping and physically abusing his former partner, R&B singer Cassie.

The lawsuit alleged Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage,” and subjected Ventura to “savage” beatings in which he punched, kicked and stomped her.

It alleged he plied her with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

The settlement was announced in a statement sent by lawyer Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura on Friday.

In her statement, Ventura said: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs, one of the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades, said: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

What is the New York Adult Survivors Act?

The Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect in late November 2022, allows adult victims to sue over attacks that occurred even decades ago.

The law gave victims of sexual assault one year to file lawsuits against their perpetrators before it expires on November 24.

Some of the 2,500 lawsuits filed so far under the law have targeted employers, or institutions such as hospitals, accused of failing to do enough to stop abuse by doctors or other workers.The large majority, though, have been filed against the state, New York City and local counties and involve allegations of abuse at state prisons and local jail systems.

Survivors called it an opportunity to finally be heard.

New York was one of several states to revisit laws in recent years that set time limits for civil legal claims stemming from sexual assaults, though usually for people abused as children.

Advocates say New York's now-closing window gives traumatised adults a chance to seek accountability from big institutions and powerful men who can use their wealth and position to shield themselves.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...