Vigils across UK for the more than 200 healthcare workers killed in Gaza

A vigil paying tribute to the healthcare workers killed in Gaza during the Israeli-Palestine conflict was held across the UK on Friday.

In the past seven weeks, at least 220 health staff have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry.

Many NHS workers were involved in the vigils with around 500-600 attending the vigil in Westminster, some coming straight from their shifts.

While also paying respects the people who organised the vigil are also calling on the government to demand a permanent ceasefire in the conflict.

Friday marked the beginning of a four-day ceasefire in Gaza but Israel has vowed to continue the fighting when it is up and many Palestinians are desperate for a complete stop to the conflict.

Omar Adel-Mannan Credit: ITV News

ITV News spoke to Omar Adel-Mannan a Paediatric Neurologist at the London vigil who said: "I think as healthcare workers we are unified and all feel very helpless in this situation."

He added: "These are people who are dedicating their lives to helping others and they are having to do that in the most extreme and absurdly horrific circumstances and not often having to look after or see their own family members coming in either dead or injured."

Mr Adel-Mannan said he had worked in Gaza before and planned to go back the next few weeks to join the aid effort there.

