Hamas and Israel have started the process of exchanging hostages and prisoners, during the four-day ceasefire in Gaza, which started on Friday morning.

A pause in fighting started at 7am local time (5am GMT).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that 13 Israeli hostages had been freed by Hamas on Friday afternoon.

They were taken through the Rafah crossing on Friday evening and taken to hospital, the IDF said.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino had also been freed.

In return, Israel is expected to free 39 Palestinian prisoners - 24 women and 15 teenagers - on Friday.

Hamas has agreed to release 50 hostages over the course of the four-day ceasefire, while Israel has said it will free 150 Palestinian prisoners over the same period.

This is a list of the hostages who were held by Hamas and have been freed so far:

Aviv Katz, 2

Raz Katz, 4

Emilia Aloni, 5 and Danielle Aloni, 44

Ohad Mundar, 9

Doron Katz, 34

Keren Mundar, 54

Adina Moshe, 72

Ruth Mundar, 78

Margalit Mozes, 78

Yaffa Adar, 85

Channa Peri, 79

Hanna Katzir, 77

