Labour says reports that Sir Keir Starmer could water down a £28 billion annual climate pledge are "categorically untrue".

In 2021, the party promised to invest £28 billion-a-year on green initiatives until 2030 if it formed the next government.

But in June, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figure would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament.

This week, both the Telegraph and BBC reported that the plans could be scaled back again, as Labour prioritises meeting the party’s fiscal rules.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

A source told the Telegraph that fulfilling Labour’s fiscal rules was more important than meeting that pledge, with the paper reporting that aides to Sir Keir have asked Ms Reeves to scale back the fund.

The BBC reported that a senior source in the Labour leader's office suggested the £28 billion figure may not be reached at all due to the state of public finances.

On Saturday, a Labour Party spokesperson said it was “categorically untrue” that Sir Keir had asked for the plans to be “watered down”.

The spokesperson said all policies would be subject to Labour’s fiscal rules but the position on the green prosperity plan remained “unchanged”.

“Labour will ramp up investment in jobs and energy independence through our green prosperity plan to a total of £28 billion a year as planned in the second half of the parliament,” the spokesperson said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The reports had prompted concern from climate campaigners.

Hannah Martin, co-director of the Green New Deal Rising campaign group, warned on Saturday any such move would be a “disaster”.

It comes after Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement offered significant tax cuts, but penciled in steep curbs in public spending beyond the next general election.

Sir Keir has already acknowledged that his party will face “tough choices” if it wins the next general election.

